3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $211,900

This house features Low maintenance brick/vinyl exterior, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, split floor plan, kitchen island and corner pantry, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring his & her sinks, compartmented water closet , shower, lg walk in closet and linen cabinet, Luxury vinyl flooring in the living spaces.

