 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $220,000

Nice 3bedroom/2 bathroom home in Headland. High 12' ceilings in the living room that is open to the kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan with master bathroom featuring nice separate tub and tile shower. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Plenty of room in the backyard for the kids to play. Great location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert