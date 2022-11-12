Do not miss out on this gorgeous home located in Autumn Creek Village subdivision in Headland. It sits on a large lot towards the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features an open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring in the common areas, the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, the split bedroom layout is perfect for a family. The master bath features an amazing custom tiled walk-in shower with a rain shower head that will not disappoint. Both the front and back porch are covered, the back porch overlooks a large private fenced in backyard and extends past the fence. There is a private walking path that leads to a beautiful creek. The spray foam insulation is a great plus for low power bills!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $224,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Brockton head football coach and athletic director Zack Holmes confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Wednesday night that he has tendered in his r…
Police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of a Dothan man just north of downtown.
Pairings set for Turkey Classic basketball tournament
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
There’s been a lot to do since Friday – ribbon cutting, a car show, riding a horse, milking goats, and greasing down some pigs.
Growing up in a big, athletic family, sports were always a heavy presence in Thomas Dowd’s family.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
The Emmanuel Christian School basketball teams got a rude introduction into the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Monday night.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 10th annual Gardens Aglow event each Friday and Saturday evening between starting Friday, Nov.…
COVINGTON COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Dozier man, according to…