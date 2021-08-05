3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $230,000

Immaculate like new home located in Trace Manor in Headland. Home is situated on cul-de-sac w/one of largest lots in neighborhood. Open floor plan w/ kitchen island, granite, farm house kitchen sink. Split bedrooms. Master bedroom is spacious w/Trey ceiling. Master bathroom has butcher block counters w/ double raised sinks, garden tub, & custom tile shower. Very LARGE walk in master closet w/ built in Island. Screened back porch, spray foam insulation, walk in laundry, fenced backyard & more...