Nice home at the end of culdesac, home offers three bedroom 2 bath home with LVP through main living area, tile in bathrooms and laundry, and carpet in bedrooms. Propane on demand hot water heater and fireplace back porched plummet for grill. Fenced in back yard with plenty of room for the fur babies. Interior was freshly painted in March. Give us a call to make this house your new Home!!