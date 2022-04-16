3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $239,744

Hardaway plan on lot 1,The foyer opens to the open-concept great room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island with granite countertops, SS appliances and pantry that looks onto the dining space. Sectioned on the side of the house lies the master retreat – complete with a walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Located at the rear of the house are 2 additional bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. The covered porch is a dream for those perfect fall evenings and cool spring nights. Home comes with tankless water heater.