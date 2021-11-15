3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $239,900

Beautiful new home under construction in Trace Manor on a cul de sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath all brick home will have many great features to include custom tile shower & double vanity in master bath, walk in closet master bedroom, granite counter tops kitchen & bathrooms, trey ceiling, walk in laundry, custom built hall tree, pantry in kitchen, covered back porch looking into very private backyard., and so much more. Still time to pick interior colors, flooring, granite, from selection.