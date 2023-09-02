Welcome to your dream home in a prime location! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence is nestled in a highly sought-after school district, ensuring top-notch education for your family. Step inside the airy and inviting open floor plan, designed to provide a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Natural light floods the space, and modern finishes throughout. The heart of this home is the spacious kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage for all your culinary needs. Primary bedroom suite, complete with en-suite bathroom for your comfort and privacy. Two additional bedrooms offer flexibility for a growing family, guests, or a home office. Expansive, fenced-in back yard - perfect for children to play freely and for you to indulge in gardening or outdoor relaxation. The possibilities are endless! Location couldn't be more ideal. Just minutes away from HWY 431. A variety of restaurants satisfying your cravings whenever they arise. The proximity to Headland Schools is a significant advantage, making your daily routine