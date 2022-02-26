3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $245,000

Check out this alluring 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with all of the extras! Conveniently located close to schools, downtown, and entertainment. Outside boasts a very large fenced-in back yard with a covered patio, gas hookup for grill, and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find an open living area with updated lighting, 9 ft ceilings, foyer, large master bathroom, security system, and much more.