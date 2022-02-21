3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $249,000

Looking for a great home in a prime location? Beautifully updated to include granite counter-tops in the kitchen, new flooring and paint throughout, a metal roof, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a generous living and dining area and the cutest breakfast nook, this charming cottage-style home sits on a corner lot within walking distance to Headland schools. The backyard is fenced for privacy, and the property features a spacious detached garage as well! Schedule your tour today!