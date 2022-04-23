Kingsley plan on lot 2,The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast granite island, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. Home comes with tankless hot water heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $253,283
Related to this story
Most Popular
The elimination of Disney World's special district known as Reedy Creek could have big implications for the Disney company and for Florida taxpayers.
Once a lovely park filled with thick woods, hiking trails, campsites, and a picturesque fishing lake, Chattahoochee State Park has been closed…
An Abbeville man is charged in an April 15 rape in Dothan.
A Dothan man was jailed for enticing a child for immoral purposes on Tuesday.
Have camera, will travel.
Stating that he plans for Dothan High basketball to bring “hard hats” to work every day, the Jeremy Bynum Era as the Wolves boys basketball co…
Dothan firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned structure near downtown Monday evening. It was the fourth similar-type fire in the dow…
Several units from the Dothan Fire Department returned to the scene of one of the recent downtown fires Tuesday evening to battle another fire…
After spending years as a registered nurse, Marteen Lewis decided to change how she helped people.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date