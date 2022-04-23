3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $253,283

Kingsley plan on lot 2,The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast granite island, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. Home comes with tankless hot water heater.