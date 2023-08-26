Looking for something fresh and pristine? Take a look at this Brand new construction offering 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with just over 1700 square feet of living space and a .35 acre lot. This home comes with an open floor concept, Beautiful granite counter tops throughout, Luxury Vinyl plank in the main traffic areas, Tile in the bathrooms and plush carpet in the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom comes with a trey ceiling, Private bathroom and huge master closet. If sitting outdoors is your idea of relaxing then you will definitely enjoy the covered patio off the back.