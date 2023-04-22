BETTER THAN NEW! Absolutely gorgeous property, beautifully situated in quiet culdesac, in very desirable HEADLAND! Watch the wildlife from you back porch- deer, fox, and more! This home is only one year old & features all of the nicest upgrades and finishes you would want for ease of living- LVP flooring, luxury lighting package, open floor plan with split bedroom, built ins/ cubbies in oversized mudroom, tray ceilings & decorative moldings! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tons of storage, and a breakfast room view of the back yard that will blow you away! At almost half an acre, the large back yard has mature trees, totally privacy fenced, covered back porch- perfect for entertaining! You don't want to miss this home, the convenient location coupled with the energy efficient smart home & private lot make it so easy to love! Just bring your stuff & enjoy living here!