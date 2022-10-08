Lot 20, Fairbanks plan, It's not fair how charming the Thrive “Fairbanks” plan is. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this plan maximizes every square foot for the optimal living experience. The first floor boasts a covered porch for all of those dreamy, porch sitting evenings. The foyer opens to the spacious kitchen, complete with an elegant island and ample counter space. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and cozy great room. The upstairs provides 3 bedrooms and the master retreat – complete with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. The laundry room is just off of the stairs away from guests and close to all of the bedrooms in the house. The Thrive “Fairbanks” plan offers the flexibility to adapt to any and all needs to fit your lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $321,999
