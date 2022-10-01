3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $349,000

3 bedroom 2 bath new construction with sunroom located in the stunning Willow Walk Subdivision off of County Rd 49. Beautiful views all around. Amenities include a 2.5 mile walking trail around 3 fully stocked lakes, a covered bridge and an Extra large pavilion with fire place. Convenient to the Country Club and Golf course. Home has 2799' under roof, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring. Call today!