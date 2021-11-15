 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $349,550

Southern serenity best describes this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Sitting on over 4 acres, and surrounded by lush landscaping, a gentle stream flowing through and hardwoods make this home your own private retreat. The home boasts of desirable features to include a stunning rock fireplace, an oversized master bedroom, a sunroom with a custom bed swing, artesian well and fenced areas for pets. The detached garage offers addition finished space making it ideal for a game room/office.

