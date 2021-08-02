3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $349,750

Very unique 6 acre House/workshop opportunity in Kinsey, AL. Nice Glenwood Estates S/D holds a Gem of a home. 3BR/2BA, Ganite Swimming pool, Breeze way, garage, 7 hole putt putt golf, outdoor kitchen,(all in immaculate shape!) and if that's not enough a 2100 sqft, high ceiling, workshop with roll up doors, a bathroom and electrical