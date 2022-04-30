 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $375,144

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $375,144

3 bedroom 2 bath new construction with sunroom located in the stunning Willow Walk Subdivision off of County Rd 49. Beautiful views all around. Amenities include a 2.5 mile walking trail around 3 fully stocked lakes, a covered bridge and an Extra large pavilion with fire place. Convenient to the Country Club and Golf course. Home has 2799' under roof, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it harder for faculty at state universities to retain tenure, framing the legislation as another way that he and the Legislature are working to prevent educators from bringing their political views into the classroom. In a wide-ranging news conference at The Villages that took swings at Twitter and alleged that textbook publishers were ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert