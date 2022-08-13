3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $575,000

Custom built Farmhouse that is nothing short of perfection. This 3500 square foot country dream home sits on just over 3 acres (3.11) of open flat land. This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a huge bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom. Each bedroom was custom drawn with large walk-in closets and pockets doors for maximum space. Just prior to stepping through the double maple front doors, you will be emersed in the beauty of the large front porch with its rich wood ceiling. The back porch, also covered with a wood ceiling, has fans for those hot summer nights and a wood burning fireplace for fall and winter. Inside you will find beautiful LVP flooring throughout downstairs,12ft ceilings in foyer/dining/kitchen and 8' interior doors. The kitchen alone would be a Pinterest viewer's dream with the oversized island, quartz countertops and GE cafe appliances. The view from the kitchen overlooks the large living area with oversized fireplace and beams lining the cathedral ceiling. The luxurious master bath has a tile shower with dual shower heads as well as a rain head, a stand-alone tub, as well as his/her closets. One of the closets is a fully enclosed safe room. Upstairs is the large 740 sq ft bonus room, w/carpet for sound control and 2 walk in closets. Outside is an oversized 2-car carport and an enclosed single car garage space as well as extra pad for parking. Quartz throughout, tankless water heater, and spray foam insulation w/dehumidifier -so much more!