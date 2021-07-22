 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $72,250

Newer built home in quiet neighborhood. One acre lot feels like so much more with the large open field out back. Great opportunity for first time home buyers to move to the country. New tile, laminate and carpet. Kitchen back splash and windows. This home is being sold AS IS.

