Newer built home in quiet neighborhood. One acre lot feels like so much more with the large open field out back. Great opportunity for first time home buyers to move to the country. New tile, laminate and carpet. Kitchen back splash and windows. This home is being sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $72,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Wicksburg couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide at their home Wednesday.
- Updated
Following the reported murder-suicide of a Wicksburg couple Wednesday night, a GoFundMe account has been set up in support of their two sons, …
- Updated
OZARK – Ozark’s police chief and a police captain were both abruptly terminated Tuesday night after allegations of inappropriate behavior were…
- Updated
An Alabama congressman is taking issue with a Fort Rucker order that requires soldiers allowed to go unmasked if fully vaccinated to still sho…
- Updated
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 12 years and six months, plus eight days, in state prison …
- Updated
OZARK—An Ozark private investigator is in jail on sex charges after allegedly taking advantage of a female client.
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City juvenile, according to the Alabama Department Law Enforceme…
The following is a list of qualified voters per polling location for the City of Dothan Municipal Election to be held on August 3, 2021.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
Ozark baseball coach David Heath recited a line from the movie Forrest Gump in assessing his team’s chances in the upcoming Dixie Majors (19U)…