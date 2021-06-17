3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $79,000

Quiet country living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home situated on 7 acres. Lot w/mobile home is fenced w/double gates. Large covered porch wraps around w/pond feature, inside laundry/mudroom & storage with side entrance from one of the two carport/pole barns, nice sunroom/ bonus room with sliding door to porch, 2 pantries, kitchen appliances remain. Newer metal roof w/warranty. No value given for 2nd mobile home. Spring fed creek access in back of property. Being sold AS IS/ WHERE IS