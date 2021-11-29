 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $129,000

Nice like new home located in Kinsey. Home has open floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Great storage space with walk in laundry room, Kitchen comes complete with stainless appliances. Fenced backyard. Behind fenced backyard it is very private. Great shop in back with power and cooling for those warm summer days. Double gate on side for access to backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert