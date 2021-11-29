Nice like new home located in Kinsey. Home has open floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Great storage space with walk in laundry room, Kitchen comes complete with stainless appliances. Fenced backyard. Behind fenced backyard it is very private. Great shop in back with power and cooling for those warm summer days. Double gate on side for access to backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $129,000
