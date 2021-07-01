Roof 10 yrs old. Horton homes 28x62 Double wide 10x31 Covered deck, garden tub in the master bath 2 large closets, Large grand room with fireplace, island bar in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, large laundry. All on 1.1 Acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As a child, Kacie McAlister grew up in the Slocomb school system before transferring to Dothan High School.
Newly discovered! Additional lot goes with this parcel. This property has been abandoned for many years. There are two buildings on the lot wi…
- Updated
Patients come from all over to see Dr. Irene Ludwig at Eye Center South in Dothan.
- Updated
Jacob Free’s career as a Troy Trojan quarterback is over.
- Updated
A lawyer is requesting a mental evaluation for a man who claims he doesn’t remember stealing a police car and shooting at people in Dothan last week.
- Updated
Dothan’s Jake McDonald put his disastrous Thursday finish behind to turn in a solid even-par 70 on Friday for a two-day 144 in the 15-18 divis…
- Updated
Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald have shared three state championships as members of the Houston Academy golf team, so it’s fitting the two…
- Updated
HARTFORD – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wreck here Wednesday that involved multiple vehicles.
- Updated
If you are searching for Fourth of July entertainment this weekend, you won’t have to look far.
- Updated
A Dothan man is in jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million after a thorough forensic search of his electronic devices revealed over 50 images depi…