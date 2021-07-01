 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $65,000

Roof 10 yrs old. Horton homes 28x62 Double wide 10x31 Covered deck, garden tub in the master bath 2 large closets, Large grand room with fireplace, island bar in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, large laundry. All on 1.1 Acres.

