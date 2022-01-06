3 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $82,500

PEACEFUL EASY LIVING IN KINSEY-SPACIOUS 3 BR 2 BA ON 2 ACRES with custom kitchen counters & eat-in/dining area. Living room has a wood burning fireplace with arched windows, french doors that lead to a large outdoor deck for entertaining Split BR floor plan, master suite has vinyl flooring, a custom double vanity along with a garden tub. Large back yard with storage bldg & koi pond. SOLD AS IS