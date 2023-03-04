Check out these new construction cottage style homes in Malvern! These are a perfect fit for you if you are looking for a rural feel while also being close to town. These adorable 3BR/2BA home features a metal roof, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dual vanities in master bathroom, and cove crown moulding in kitchen, living room and dining room.
3 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $206,900
