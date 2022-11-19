 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $209,900

Check out these new construction cottage style homes in Malvern! These are a perfect fit for you if you are looking for a rural feel while also being close to town. These adorable 3BR/2BA home features a metal roof, granite countertops, dual vanities in master bathroom, and cove crown moulding in Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Room. *Please ask for spec/allowance sheet before making an offer*

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert