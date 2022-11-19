Check out these new construction cottage style homes in Malvern! These are a perfect fit for you if you are looking for a rural feel while also being close to town. These adorable 3BR/2BA home features a metal roof, granite countertops, dual vanities in master bathroom, and cove crown moulding in Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Room. *Please ask for spec/allowance sheet before making an offer*
3 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person is dead and another is in stable condition after they were shot during a fight near the intersection of West Main and Montana stree…
A Dothan teen has been arrested and charged with murder and first degree assault in relation to the fatal shooting Saturday during the Nationa…
Citing a difference in “vision” and “direction” between him and the administration, Rehobeth head football coach Pate Harrison has decided to …
The Chuck McKnight era as Samson girls basketball coach got off to a winning start Monday night as the Tigers beat county rival Slocomb 65-8.
If you have been in the Caledonia or McPherson Street area, chances are you have noticed a new business. On Nov. 11, Jay Player opened the doo…
Omari Holmes scored 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in leading Geneva County boys to a 60-54 win over Slocomb on Tuesday night in high …
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Freshman guard Ahmod Billins scored 30 points in leading Abbeville to a 77-66 win over Zion Chapel on Thursday night in varsity basketball action.
TROY – A crowded Tailgate Terrace two hours before kickoff, a pregame military appreciation celebration with an American flag stretching the l…
It’s teams in Pike County versus Mobile private schools in the third round of the AHSAA State Playoffs.