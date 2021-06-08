 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $129,900

AVAILABLE JULY1st. Three bedroom, two bath, one car garage. Currently occupied by long term renter. Photo's online are when I originally purchased the home. Seven years of normal wear and tear. The home is still in great condition. Would make a great home for a family or investment rental. Very desirable location that is convenient to everything. NO LEASE PURCHASE OR OWNER FINANCING. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert