3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $165,000

This 2019 build is ready for the next owner! 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan with one-car garage, covered back patio, and fenced back yard. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom along with double vanity in the master bathroom. Home includes an ADT security system with 3 cameras. New owner would only need to pay the monthly subscription, system is paid off. Property also has a current Termite Bond with Cooks Pest Control.