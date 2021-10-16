This charmer was built in 2020! MOVE IN ready and Meticulously Maintained! This home welcomes you from the moment you walk in! Clearly defined floor plan, clean lines and crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops and island, with gauntlet grey accents; Black SS Appliances; Living space with trey ceiling, LVP flooring; Sizable bedrooms with plush carpet; Large shower; Granite in both bathrooms. You'll be mad at yourself if you miss this one! Make an appointment to see TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $170,000
