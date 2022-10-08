3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $183,000

Beautiful like-new home in Emerald Estates. This 3/2 is located on a 0.3-acre lot and has the front/back yard fenced, perfect for a growing family or dog owners. It's also loaded with many features throughout, features of this home include granite countertops, spacious laundry room, private backyard, covered back porch, architectural shingle roof, single car garage, brick/vinyl siding, large walk-in master closet, and plenty of storage area in bathrooms. An attic access is conveniently located in the hallway as well.