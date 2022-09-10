This one is a gem and won't last long! The home sits on a large corner lot and is only three years old. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. All of the rooms are large. Split bedroom plan. Master has nice walk in closet. Bath has double vanities. Very open living area with large island in kitchen. refrigerator, washer and dryer remain. Large laundry room, Located in a desirable small subdivision and within walking distance to Dale County School.
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $189,900
