3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $198,000

Built in 2019 by Rainier Homebuilders, this beautiful house is convenient to North and West Dothan, shopping, the medical community and Flowers Hospital. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car attached garage, storage building, covered front and back patio and a privacy fenced backyard. With summer just around the corner, you can cool off in the above ground pool and relax or sunbath on the pool deck. Gorgeous granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances. beautiful trey ceilings in the grand room and master bedroom. A must see and move in ready!