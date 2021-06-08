3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $210,000

This adorable home, convenient to north Dothan amenities, features a one-level floor plan with a large living area, dark wood flooring and an electric fireplace, open to the dining area and kitchen, complete with painted cabinets, granite counters, stone tile backsplash, stainless appliances and corner pantry! Large master suite with walk-in closet, tiled shower, soaking tub and a granite vanity with dual sinks! Covered porch overlooks fenced yard with playground equipment and storage building! View More