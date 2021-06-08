 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $210,000

This adorable home, convenient to north Dothan amenities, features a one-level floor plan with a large living area, dark wood flooring and an electric fireplace, open to the dining area and kitchen, complete with painted cabinets, granite counters, stone tile backsplash, stainless appliances and corner pantry! Large master suite with walk-in closet, tiled shower, soaking tub and a granite vanity with dual sinks! Covered porch overlooks fenced yard with playground equipment and storage building! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert