3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $210,000

56 Janet Avenue in Midland City is a move-in ready property with all the features you've been looking for, at a great price! The home's exterior is an attractive, light brick with a widened front driveway leading up to a double garage, providing plenty of parking space! The floor plan is open, starting with a spacious living area beneath a vaulted ceiling and vinyl plank flooring that flows through the kitchen and dining areas. Large glass pendant lights hang above a granite-topped island with room for bar stools. The kitchen offers stainless appliances; the refrigerator is framed with cabinetry and pantry space. A wide stainless sink sits beneath a window overlooking the backyard. The completely fenced backyard is truly enormous with a covered patio area and easy access for a truck and trailer through the fence gates to the right of the home. The primary bedroom sits at the back of the home with a trey ceiling and space for a TV mount on the wall (including cable and electric outlet). The ensuite bath has a long granite vanity with two rectangular sinks, a jetted tub beneath a privacy window and next to a walk-in, tiled and glassed shower and a walk-in closet. The laundry room is a great space, just inside from the garage, with a window to the front yard and cabinetry and open shelving over the washer and dryer. The two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home. The guest bath includes a granite vanity and fiberglass tub and shower.