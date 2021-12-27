3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $216,000

Updated Ranch with RV Parking! Situated on a 0.78-acre corner lot, this 3BR+/2BA, 2,139sqft home welcomes with a brick exterior, new tile flooring, family room, eat-in dining w/fireplace, and a luxe new kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops. Other features: new metal roof, enclosed garage, new electrical panel, new water heater (2020), new windows, near Dothan and shops, and much more! Come See Now!