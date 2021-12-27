 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $216,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $216,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $216,000

Updated Ranch with RV Parking! Situated on a 0.78-acre corner lot, this 3BR+/2BA, 2,139sqft home welcomes with a brick exterior, new tile flooring, family room, eat-in dining w/fireplace, and a luxe new kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops. Other features: new metal roof, enclosed garage, new electrical panel, new water heater (2020), new windows, near Dothan and shops, and much more! Come See Now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert