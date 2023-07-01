This single-level home is practically new. Luxury vinyl plank flooring is found in the living areas and bedrooms, with tiled floors in the baths and laundry room. The floor plan is open with high ceilings. The living room has three windows at the front of the home, with a coat closet by the front door. The space opens to an attractive kitchen in the center of the home, complete with granite counters and all kitchen appliances (the stove was recently replaced). There's enough space for bar stools on the open end of the kitchen. The primary bedroom is at the back of the home, with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with a long granite vanity offering dual sinks and a wide, tiled shower. The laundry room is also at the back of the home, with convenient cabinet storage and a full glass door with built-in blinds opening to the covered back porch and fenced backyard. The landscaping of this home is something to be admired! There's also a storage building in the backyard that remains with the property, and a double gate on the south end of the yard for easy access. The spare bedrooms are situated on the side of the home, sharing a guest bath, both with the same vinyl plank flooring found in the most of the home. Additional features include a wide driveway, a covered front porch, storm doors, gutters, high speed internet, tankless gas water heater, sprinkler system, termite bond with Tabor, and a security system with Vivint security system that could be assumed by the new owner.