 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $248,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $248,000

USDA eligible, Like new construction, 3 bed/2 bath split floorplan with open concept, granite throughout, kitchen island, water resistant luxury vinyl plank in main areas, tile in baths & laundry, carpet in bedrooms, 9ft ceilings with trey ceilings in grand room and master, tiled walk in shower in large master bath, huge master closet, privacy fenced back yard, covered front and back porches. Walking distance to community pond with playground!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert