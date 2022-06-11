 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $249,900

This two story home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, a large ceramic walk in master shower, two walk-in master closets, granite throughout, a farmhouse style copper sink in the half bath, farmhouse ceramic kitchen sink, spray foam insulation, extra insulation in under stairs closet/office and master bedroom, extra parking pad, fenced back yard with firepit, gas stove, cable hookups in bedrooms, and covered back porch, carbon monoxide/fire alarms, attic storage, tankless water heater, new security system with two outside monitors and so much more! *DISCLOSURE: If buyer wishes to use a buyer's agent, the buyer would be responsible for compensating the buyer's agent. The seller will not pay a buyer's agent commission.*

