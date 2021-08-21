 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $279,900

Beautiful New home coming starts in August. Granite counter tops, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, beautiful crown molding, walk in closets, double sink in master bathroom, large front porch, Pick your colors, flooring, and more from builders selection. The picture is a SAMPLE of a previous build of this floor plan.

