3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $315,000

Come see "The Hideaway Ranch"! A secluded getaway (conveniently only 15 mins from Ross Clark Circle) & comprised of 10 Acres with freshly painted fencing perfect for a horse ranch, farm, or estate, this home features an elegant double stairway, granite countertops, large family room with fireplace, large 2 car garage, and an upstairs room with a rear deck overlooking a breathtaking view for miles of countryside & perfect for relaxing in a hammock! Sold As-Is with lots of potential & value!