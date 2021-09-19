 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $315,000

Come see "The Hideaway Ranch"! A secluded getaway (conveniently only 15 mins from Ross Clark Circle) & comprised of 10 Acres with freshly painted fencing perfect for a horse ranch, farm, or estate, this home features an elegant double stairway, granite countertops, large family room with fireplace, large 2 car garage, and an upstairs room with a rear deck overlooking a breathtaking view for miles of countryside & perfect for relaxing in a hammock! Sold As-Is with lots of potential & value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert