3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $325,000

Like new 3 bed 2 bath home on nearly 2 acres in the quiet, longstanding subdivision of Pleasant Valley. Private and secluded yet close to shopping and hospitals. This home has it all, Built in 2018 with custom built bookshelves and fireplace, living/Dining Combo is lined with beautiful French doors that show off amazing views of the backyard and Screened in porch Which boast regal cathedral ceilings. Beautiful granite counters throughout, RV Parking and so much more.

