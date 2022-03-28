Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing.
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $34,698
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.
Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be …
EUFAULA — The body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.
MIDLAND CITY — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a train hit the vehicle she was driving.
County music superstar Vince Gill will be including Dothan as a stop during his upcoming summer concert tour.
A Dothan fire medic has been arrested for stealing a large amount of fentanyl from the Dothan Fire Department.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. Friday claimed the life of an Ozark teen.
SLOCOMB — Driving west down State Highway 52, Hendrix Farm Produce was hard to miss. If you didn’t see the sign out front, the large tomato mu…
HARTFORD — A few things make The Band Britain unusual if not unique when considered together.