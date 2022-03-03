Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing.
3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $36,524
