3 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $442,000

Welcome home to your own personal oasis. This 44.71 acre property is a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of every day life and offers so much - fenced in pasture where you will meet David (Sicilian donkey), a large barn, an oversized storage shed with covered parking, an unfinished party barn/second home built from rough cut lumber, and two stocked fish ponds. The main 3BR/2.5BA home features a koi pond, screened porch, bamboo flooring, cypress siding, and wood burning fireplace. View More