3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $109,000

Motivated Seller! All brick, nestled on a lot, wooded quiet lot but near to the heart of Newton, this adorable home WITH a bonus room won't last long. ALL hardwood floors throughout the main living room, hallway & bedrooms. An oversized dining area easy access to a serving bar & kitchen w/original hardwood pine cabinets. The bonus room features a fireplace w/oversized storage closet. Step outside to a custom, covered patio & grilling patio w/railings made from the timber harvested onsite.