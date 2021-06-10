 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $132,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $132,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $132,900

This home is located in the small town of Newton, Alabama and is only a short drive to Fort Rucker. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, pantry, linen closet, large laundry room, Rheem instant on water heater, detached carport, covered parking at rear of home, storage building with electricity and a lean to on both sides, roof was replaced in 2019, HVAC replaced in 2018, windows replaced in 2021, vinyl flooring installed in 2018, new insulation. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert