3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $225,000

LIKE NEW- WICKSBURG HOME- 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on over half acre in fantastic location. LVP floors throughout common area. Granite throughout home. Open concept and split floor plan. Large master suite with separate shower, soak tub, kitchen height vanity and large walk in closet. Oversized two car garage. Plenty of storage. HUGE fenced in back yard. Call today for your appointment to view.

