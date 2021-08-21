 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $231,500

This house features Low maintenance brick exterior, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, split floor plan, kitchen island and corner pantry, Entry bench, rear covered patio, Luxury Vinyl flooring in the living spaces, private master suite featuring his & her vanities, built in linen, compartmented water closet and lg walk in closet.

