3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $235,000

Beautiful Home boasting three bedroom. 2 bathroom home is on .51 acre level lot. Custom cabinetry throughout with granite countertops. Tile in bathrooms and laundry room, carpeting in bedrooms, and vinyl plank flooring in living areas. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Separate jetted tub and a shower in master bathroom. Walk in closet, lots of storage throughout. Gutters. Privacy fence in front, farm style fencing all around back yard. Enjoy nature